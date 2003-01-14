NAB schedules job fair

Just as the National Association of Broadcasters has decided not to

further challenge the Federal Communications Commission's equal-employment

rules, the industry trade group announced Monday that it will host a job fair

April 6 in conjunction with the opening of its convention at the Las Vegas

Convention Center.

The Broadcast Education Association and the Radio-Television News Directors

Association will be co-hosts of the fair.

Radio- and TV-station representatives seeking to fill everything from entry-level to

management positions will be accepting résumés and holding face-to-face

meetings.

Participation in job fairs is one way the FCC has said

stations can fulfill a portion of their employment-outreach obligations.

The NAB board, meeting in La Quinta, Calif., over the weekend, decided that

there would be no further challenges to the FCC's equal-employment-opportunity

policies.