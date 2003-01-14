NAB schedules job fair
Just as the National Association of Broadcasters has decided not to
further challenge the Federal Communications Commission's equal-employment
rules, the industry trade group announced Monday that it will host a job fair
April 6 in conjunction with the opening of its convention at the Las Vegas
Convention Center.
The Broadcast Education Association and the Radio-Television News Directors
Association will be co-hosts of the fair.
Radio- and TV-station representatives seeking to fill everything from entry-level to
management positions will be accepting résumés and holding face-to-face
meetings.
Participation in job fairs is one way the FCC has said
stations can fulfill a portion of their employment-outreach obligations.
The NAB board, meeting in La Quinta, Calif., over the weekend, decided that
there would be no further challenges to the FCC's equal-employment-opportunity
policies.
