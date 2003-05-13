NAB salutes service

The National Association of Broadcasters has named the winners of its fifth

annual "Service to America" awards for community service.

The award for overall excellence goes to WGAL-TV Lancaster, Pa.

Children's TV awards go to KVIA-TV El Paso, Texas (small market); WAVY-TV

Portsmouth, Va. (medium market); and WLTV(TV) Miami (large market).

Partnership awards for broadcaster/corporate/community partnerships go to

WCVB-TV Boston and partner United Way of Massachusetts Bay/KeySpan Energy

Delivery (TV) and KDWB-FM Minneapolis and partner University Pediatrics

Foundation.

The "Friend in Need Awards" -- one each for TV and radio -- are for "service in the

face of natural disasters and other potentially life-threatening situations."

This year's winners are WAFF-TV Huntsville, Ala., and WWZZ-FM/WWVZ-FM

Arlington, Va.

The awards will be given out at the Service to America Summit June 9 at the

Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

The awards presentation will be emceed by CBS News' chief Washington

correspondent, Bob Schieffer.