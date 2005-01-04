NAB Salutes Clear Channel Chief

Clear Channel Communications Inc. chairman Lowry Mays will receive the National Association of Broadcasters' "Distinguished Service Award."

The award recognizes broadcasters "who have made significant and lasting contributions to the broadcasting industry."

“Lowry Mays built from scratch a media and entertainment company that has changed the face of broadcasting and mass communications,” said NAB President/CEO Edward O. Fritts in announcing the choice. “His passion for excellence, his commitment to community, and his support for civic causes make Lowry the perfect choice for this year's DSA Award.”



Clear Channel is the largest radio station owner in the country with over 1,200 outlets, which has brought it under fire from anti-media consolidation activists who argue that such concentration is at odds with "local" broadcasting..

On Monday, Clear Channel announced it would help promote NBC's tsunami-relief telethon on its radio stations.

The award will be given out April 18 at the NAB's annual convention.