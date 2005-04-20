NAB, RTNDA On a Roll in Vegas

If the restaurants and walkways at the Las Vegas Convention Center seem a little more crowded this year, that's because they are.

According to preliminary numbers, the National Association of Broadcasters convention, held this week in Las Vegas, attracted 104,427 registered attendees, up from 97,544 a year ago. International attendance was only up about 1,000 to 23,401, so it was the home folks who boosted the numbers. Final attendance figures are still being calculated

The Radio & Television News Directors Association convention, held in conjunction with RTNDA, drew about 1,200 local news and station executives, up slightly from recent years.

Final figures will also be available after the convention ends Wednesday.