NAB: Record Number of TV-Station Members

The National Association of Broadcasters said Wednesday that it set a record for TV-station membership with 1,170 stations, topping the previous high of 1,166 set in 2001.

"This is an important milestone for NAB and recognizes the increasing impact that Washington's public policymakers have on the business of broadcasting," NAB president David Rehr said in announcing the new number.

The announcement was made on the two-year anniversary of Rehr’s arrival at the association.