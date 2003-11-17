NAB Quiets Unhappy Vendors

Last year’s NAB convention was the first to take advantage of the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, a hall so deep that some exhibitors in the back were less than thrilled with the seemingly endless walk.

This year, some of those tenants -- notably SGI, IBM and Thomson -- have had their booths moved forward in the hall, an important step by NAB to make sure they’re happy.

Thomson VP Laura Barber Miller says she’s hopeful things will change given the new location but, if the situation is as bad as it was last year, the company will consider other options for 2005, including exhibiting in a hotel like Mandalay Bay.

"We were told last year that we would be an anchor tenant, and we were," says Barber Miller. "We were like an anchor at the bottom of the ocean."