NAB Pushes PSA

NAB is urging its members to air a PSA supporting bone marrow donation.

As part of a Thanks Mom! Bone Marrow Doner Drive, the PSA is being fed to stations by satellite today, May 11, for airing over the Mother's Day Weekend, May 12, 13, and 14.

The spot, from the National Bone Marrow Program (NMDP), features Iditarod sled dog race winner Susan Butcher asking viewers to join the NMDP Registry. Butcher suffers from leukemia and will herself be the beneficiary of a marrow donation.

"What better way to honor your mother for the life she gave to you than by offering that same gift to someone else?," says NMDP.