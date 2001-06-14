NAB presents Congressional fete

NAB rolled out its bi-annual "Congressional Families Public Service Announcements," featuring spouses, children, parents, in-laws and grandchildren of members of Congress.

The NAB sponsors the event every other year, when national elections are not being held. Family members of 95 members of Congress took part in the event, including Debbie Dingell, wife of Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.); Peatsy Hollings, wife of Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and Cecile Tauzin, wife of Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.).

The spouses and families discussed issues such as cancer awareness, drugs, education, literacy, mentoring, underage drinking and violence prevention. TV stations who are NAB members can get the public service announcements off a satellite either this month or next, while radio member stations will receive their PSAs on a CD in the mail.

- Paige Albiniak