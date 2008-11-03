NAB Praises Rite Aid for DTV Transition Ad

Complete DTV Transition Coverage



The National Association of Broadcasters is praising Rite Aid Corp. for prominently advertising $40 DTV-to-analog converter boxes and the government program that will supply households with $40 coupons toward the purchase of converters.



In a letter to Mary Sammons, chairman of the drug store chain, NAB President David Rehr thanked her for helping viewers prepare for the Feb. 17, 2009 DTV transition and encouraged others to follow her lead.



"I want to congratulate you for running a special on converter boxes to make the net cost for consumers zero. I hope other retailers will follow your terrific example and provide similar deals on converter boxes for their customers," Rehr wrote.



NAB said Rehr sent the letter after a broadcaster in New York noticed a Rite Aid circular advertising the Access HD digital converter box.



The National Telecommunications & Information Administration is encouraging everyone to apply for their converter before the end of the year so there will be enough time to buy and try them before Feb. 17.