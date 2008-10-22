NAB Praises Move Of Memorial Day Out Of Sweep
The National Association of Broadcasters today hailed Nielsen's decision to move the May sweeps period back by a week, now beginning on April 23 and ending May 20.
Broadcasters sought the change to remove the highly traveled, lightly viewed Memorial Day weekend from the sweep, when TV station ratings help set the price for their advertising time going forward.
"Nielsen's action is welcome news to television stations across America. By excluding the busy travel weekend of Memorial Day, the revised May sweeps period will provide a more representative audience measurement for all television programming," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton.
