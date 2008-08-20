NAB Places DTV-Education Signs at Conventions

Broadcasters want to make sure the attendees at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions get a dose of digital-TV education along with their presidential picks.

The National Association of Broadcasters is placing signage at the Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul airports reminding them that, Republican or Democrat, "We're all going digital.”

The ads were placed Aug. 11 and will remain in place until Sept. 10.

Whoever wins will face a DTV transition --Feb. 17, 2009 -- within weeks or so of inauguration day.