NAB Places DTV-Education Signs at Conventions
Broadcasters want to make sure the attendees at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions get a dose of digital-TV education along with their presidential picks.
The National Association of Broadcasters is placing signage at the Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul airports reminding them that, Republican or Democrat, "We're all going digital.”
The ads were placed Aug. 11 and will remain in place until Sept. 10.
Whoever wins will face a DTV transition --Feb. 17, 2009 -- within weeks or so of inauguration day.
