NAB: Pitch Us for 2006

The National Association of Broadcasters convention isn't taking place until April 22-27, 2006 (in Las Vegas), but the group is already looking for speakers for conferences and panel sessions.

Specifically, the NAB is looking for high-level technology speakers for keynotes as well as participants for panel sessions covering a myriad of media-related technology topics.

NAB is also looking for presenters for its NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference, which is held in conjunction with the 2006 convention.

NAB wants proposals in hand by October 7, 2005.

More information on speaking at NAB2006 is available at www.nabshow.com/speakers_default.asp.

