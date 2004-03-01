NAB Picks Alexander to Head Education Foundation
The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped Marcellus Alexander to succeed Chuck Sherman as president of the NAB Education Foundation.
Alexander will remain executive VP of television for the association. Alexander, who has been with NAB since 2002, will take over for Sherman effective April 1.
Before joining NAB, Alexander ran KYW Philadelphia and WJZ Baltimore.
