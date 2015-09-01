NAB Offers Record Number of Congressional PSAs

The National Association of Broadcasters has released its latest batch of Hill-hosted PSAs on topics ranging from depression and cyberbullying to literacy and distracted driving.

NAB got a record 307 members of Congress, and in some cases their families, from 49 states and three territories, and from both sides of the aisle, to appear in the 30-second spots.

The depression spot, for example is hosted by Amey and Fred Upton (R-Mich.). Fred Upton is chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over broadcasting issues, while the spot on cancer awareness features breast cancer survivor and Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

The spots will be available from NAB through Dec. 15 and can be downloaded by member stations here.