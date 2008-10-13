NAB Names McGregor COO

The National Association of Broadcasters has named a new chief operating and financial officer in what it describes as a "strategic restructuring." She is Janet McGregor, formerly president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Investment Management.

As B&C reported last week, Mike Williams, the NAB's executive VP, finance and operations, stepped down Friday to return to consulting.

But in addition to overseeing finances, McGregor will also oversee conventions and business operations, science and technology, information technology and administration as COO.

Expanding the post to include overseeing operations for the association was a joint decision by the NAB Executive Committee and President/CEO David Rehr "to ensure that in these challenging economic times, the association's finances remain strong," according to the NAB.





The convention and business, science and technology operations used to report directly to Rehr.