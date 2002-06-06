NAB, MSTV: Stay deadline for ENG move

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for

Maximum Service Television (MSTV) asked the Federal Communications

Commission Thursday to stay a Sept. 6 deadline that would allow mobile-satellite

services to involuntarily move broadcasters off parts of the 2-gigahertz

spectrum where they conduct electronic newsgathering (ENG).

When the FCC adopted a relocation plan for broadcasters in August 2000, it

set a two-year time frame for MSS providers and broadcasters in the top-30

markets to negotiate the move, in which broadcasters are to give up 35 megahertz

of their ENG spectrum to MSS services.

Two years later, no negotiations have been conducted, broadcasters said, and

they are worried that FCC rules will allow MSS providers to bump them off their

places even if broadcasters have no alternative ENG plans in place.

MSS providers are also supposed to compensate broadcasters for the cost of

the move.

"MSS does not appear to be progressing towards service in the 2-gigahertz

band, and the MSS licensees should not be permitted to use their decision to

delay progress to reduce their obligations to compensate incumbent broadcasters

for clearing the spectrum, or to threaten essential news services of local

stations," wrote NAB president Eddie Fritts and MSTV president David

Donovan.

Meanwhile, whether MSS will ever become a viable service remains in question,

and the FCC is considering whether to allow MSS licensees to use the spectrum

for terrestrial services or to reallocate part of the MSS spectrum for other

wireless services.