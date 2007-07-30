NAB Mourns Deaths Of Phoenix Helicopter News Crews

National Association of Broadcasters President David Rehr called the death of four TV station news staffers in a mid-air collision of news choppers in Phoenix Friday a "sobering reminder that the noble profession of journalism can often carry special risks."

Killed in the accident were KTVK pilot Scott Bowerbank and photographer Jim Cox and KNXV pilot Craig Smith and photographer Rick Krolak. Both crews were covering a police chase there when they collided.

"NAB and the entire broadcast family mourns the loss of the journalists killed in the tragic Phoenix helicopter collision," said Rehr in a statement. "Broadcasters take seriously our role as first informers in providing viewers and listeners with breaking news and emergency information."

At press time, a memorial of candles, stuffed animals, condolence notes and more was growing at the site of the accident--a local park.