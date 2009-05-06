NAB Makes Rehr Exit Official

The National Association of Broadcasters confirms that President David Rehr is resigning.



"I have enjoyed leading America's broadcasters through this time of change and challenge," Rehr said in a statement. "Our efforts to educate America about the digital television transition have been enormously successful, and our effort to reinvigorate radio through the Radio Heard Here campaign is positioning radio broadcasters well for the future."



"David made a significant contribution and has been extremely dedicated to making NAB a stronger organization," NAB Joint Board Chairman Jack Sander said in his own statement. "On behalf of the board of directors and our member stations, we thank him for his leadership and wish him well in the future."



NAB also confirmed that Janet McGregor, NAB chief operating and financial officer, will take over day-to-day running of the orgnanization until they can find a replacement.



McGregor joined NAB in October 2008 from Lockheed Martin Investment Management, where she had been president and CEO.



She had replaced Mike Williams, executive VP, finance and operations, but had been given broad oversight over conventions, buseinss operations, IT and administration in a move that was billed at the time as a joint decision by Rehr and the board.