NAB Makes D.C. Aware of DTV

The National Association of Broadcasters is looking to reach Washingtonians on the move with a message about the move to digital TV.

Ads pointing to the DTV transition deadline -- Feb. 17, 2009 -- were placed in bus shelters in high-traffic areas in downtown Washington, D.C., where the NAB is also headquartered, and will stay put until early August.

Some ads that aren't staying put are PSAs on cab receipts, a popular promotion in Las Vegas during various conventions. The NAB supplied 2,000 Yellow Cab receipts with the URL for the DTV Answers Web site printed on them.

More than 20% of TV households in the city are analog-only, one of the highest percentages in the country. By contrast, in Wilmington, N.C. -- where the FCC is testing an early DTV switch in September -- only about 8% of households are over-the-air.