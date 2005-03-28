NAB Looks Good for Graphics Fanatics

The makers of broadcast-quality graphic systems continue to add HD functionality, creating graphic devices that can handle both SD and HD work. But the NAB show will also feature new systems that make it easier to share graphics and handle scrawls.

Chyron

The Duet character generator will be bolstered with new features that improve workflow and throughput. For example, Chyron’s Lyric creation and playout software is now standard, making 3D graphics and real-time animations easier. (Duet units range from $12,000 to $39,000). Also new is DynaCrawl ($18,000), giving ticker operators the ability to insert up to four news elements quickly. DynaCrawl includes 3D animation capability for tickers.

Leitch

Leitch’s booth will feature graphic systems from the recently acquired Inscriber. Visitors can check out IncaStation, combining logo, multiple real-time data crawls and DVE capability. HD shoppers will want to check out IncaRTX HD, a real-time 2D/3D graphic, video and clip platform. It has multilayer, multiobject and multichannel capabilities in HD, an industry first. Also on display is Inca Studio HD, providing advanced HD multifunctionality.

Pinnacle Systems

Pinnacle Systems rolls out two new dual-format Deko real-time graphic systems. Both the Deko 1000 (starts at $29,000) and Deko 3000 ($52,500) give users the ability to switch between native SD and native HD for graphics processing and output. Also, a software update is expected for an existing product, the Pinnacle Deko version 4.

VertigoXmedia

Those looking for graphics rendering and playback gear should check out Vertigoxmedia for its VertigoXG family of systems. Single- or dual-channel SD or HD capabilities are available to help automate promos and brand channels. VertigoXG systems combine hardware and software to allow for drag-and-drop functionality.

VizRT

VizRT’s HD/SD 3D character generator adds features and capabilities, and there is a new MOS option that supports all major newsroom systems and allows journalists to add graphic elements into templates. Also, it will offer new mapping capabilities, a result of VizRT’s acquisition of Curious Software.