NAB lobbies duopolies to the wire

As lobbying over the Federal Communications Commission's new media-ownership

rules drew to a close Friday, broadcasters weren't giving up on winning more

lenient TV-duopoly rules than those proposed by agency chairman Michael

Powell.

Friday the National Association of Broadcasters floated a new plan that would

permit duopolies anywhere as long as an owner's total viewing share was no

greater than 30% of the market.

Ownership among two of the top-four-rated stations would be permitted, but

triopolies would not.

Powell's plan would bar duopolies among the top-four-rated stations in a

market, which would effectively limit duopolies to 119 of the top 177

markets.

Broadcasters said that limit would deny needed efficiencies among small

markets where only four commercial stations operate.

Sources following the debate among FCC commissioners said the idea was getting

little traction, although debate continues over some variation of a previous NAB

idea that would apply the "top-four" limit in the 25 largest markets but ban

only top-three parings in markets 26-75 and ban top-two pairs in markets 76-210.

The duopoly revision is expected to be approved Monday by the FCC.

Also on tap: hiking the national TV-ownership cap to 45% of households,

permitting TV triopolies in six of the top seven markets, allowing local

broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership and scaling back the allowable size of local

radio clusters in some small markets.

The controversial plan has attracted intense news coverage recently and is

expected to draw throngs of protesters to the commission's Washington, D.C.,

headquarters.