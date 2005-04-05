NAB Lines Up Hill Heavyweights

The National Association of Broadcasters has lined up seven legislators for its congressional breakfast April 18 at its annual convention in Las Vegas.

The heavy hitters are led by House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton, who wants broadcasters to return their analog spectrum by the end of next year; House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who has reintroduced a bill to get tougher on broadcast indecency by upping the FCC fines and targetting performers as well as stations; and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.).

Also on the agenda are former broadcaster and current Commerce Committee member Senator Conrad Burns (R- Mont.), and House Commerce Committee members Greg Walden (R-Ore.), Gene Green (D-Tex.), and Michael Bilirakis (R-Fl.).