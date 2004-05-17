NAB Launching Anti-DUI Campaign

On the eve of the traffic-heavy Memorial Day Weekend and prom season, the National Association of Broadcasters will join with the National Commission Against Drunk Driving and lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to launch a new public-service-address campaign, Stop Drunk Driving Now.

According to the groups, in 2002, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend were the most deadly holidays ever on the highways due to an increase in alcohol-related crashes.

After a 38% drop in alcohol-related traffic deaths between 1980 and 1994, the numbers began to climb in 2000 and have been doing so ever since.

As part of the effort, a group of legislators are forming the Congressional Stop DUI Caucus.