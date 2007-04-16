NAB: Landrieu Praises Broadcasters

Senator Mary Landrieu (D-La.) was full of praise for broadcasters on Monday at a policy breakfast at the NAB convention in Las Vegas. As reported by B&C, she unveiled a bill that would give broadcasters first responder status during emergencies in terms of access to food, fuel and water.

She talked emotionally of Mississippi stations trying to "move mountains" to get access to fuel, only to be told by a "low level FEMA staffer" that they weren't essential personnel. She called them essential "first, first responders" and said broadcasters were essential for getting the story out.

"You're my heroes," she said.

Landrieu said that Senate Commerce Committee ranking Republican Ted Stevens had agreed to co-sponsor the bill, and that a House version was also being introduced.

Landrieu also drew applause when she said that the XM/Sirius merger should not go through.

