NAB Labs Investing in University of Maryland Startup Incubator Dingman Center Angels

NAB Labs, the technology division of the National Association of Broadcasters, has joined Dingman Center Angels as an investor, the NAB revealed Tuesday.

A Dingman Center program at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, the Dingman Center Angels is an incubator that identifies and funds early-stage companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. It also offers seminars, workshops and training programs for the entrepreneurial community in the area.

In working with the Center, winner of the 2014 NASDAQ Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, NAB Labs will pinpoint startups that have the potential to make a positive effect in radio and TV broadcasting. The center fits NAB Labs’ mission to “foster companies on the leading-edge of innovation,” according to Sam Matheny, NAB chief technology officer.

"We are excited to join the Dingman Center Angels and to help identify and support promising startups that are pushing the limits of technology in fields of interest to NAB members, such as big data analytics, cybersecurity and drones," Matheny said.

"We are excited to see our membership expand to include innovative organizations, like the NAB, who are looking to provide local startups with the capital and connections necessary to propel their business to the next stage,” added Elana Fine, Dingman Center managing director. “NAB's increased visibility in the local startup scene will likely encourage more digital media and content companies to stay in this region."