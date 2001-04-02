NAB joins Net suit

The National Association of Broadcasters Monday asked to be considered

"intervenors" in a copyright suit in Canada against Internet TV broadcaster

JumpTV.

If the Canadian court grants the NAB's request, the NAB will be able to

participate in the case almost as if it were a plaintiff.

JumpTV is an Internet broadcaster that claims to have technology that would

limit local broadcast signals to their market.

NAB says JumpTV's so-called "border-blocking technology is untested an not

proven to be capable of preventing widespread leaks of station retransmissions

back into the United States."

NAB in December 1999 prosecuted Internet broadcaster iCraveTV.com, which was

streaming the signals of Toronto broadcasters on to the Internet with only an

honor system keeping would-be viewers away.

A federal court shut iCrave down last February.