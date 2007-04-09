NAB Introduces New Technology with FASTROAD

The National Association of Broadcasters has taken the wraps off NAB FASTROAD, an effort to promote new technologies, with an emphasis on using broadcasters' digital spectrum.



FASTROAD (Flexible Advanced Services for Television and Radio On All Devices) is a recognition that broadcasters increasingly must look beyond the TV set to a myriad content delivery devices.



Broadcasters are already eyeing a mobile system that would help them compete for mobile screen time with wireless companies preparing to bid for broadcasters former analog spectrum for advanced wireless services.



The project's goal is to develop and commercialize new technologies that can exploit the radio and TV spectrum. FASTROAD will be a long road as well, planned as a multi-year, multimillion dollar program overseen by NAB executive staff and board members and representatives of member organizations, with assists in technology development from NPR Laboratories and The Association of Maximum Service Television.

