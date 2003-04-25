NAB honors Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore will receive the National Association of Broadcasters'

Education Foundation "Samaritan Award" June 9 at the Service to America Summit

in Washington, D.C.

The actress-comedian and TV icon is being saluted for her service to the

community -- particularly her work with the Juvenile Diabetes Research

Foundation, of which she is international chairman.

Moore, who has the disease, has helped to raise more than $600 million for

research.

"We're pleased to recognize one of America's most popular actresses for her

tireless efforts on behalf of diabetes victims everywhere," NAB president Eddie

Fritts said.