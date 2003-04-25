NAB honors Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore will receive the National Association of Broadcasters'
Education Foundation "Samaritan Award" June 9 at the Service to America Summit
in Washington, D.C.
The actress-comedian and TV icon is being saluted for her service to the
community -- particularly her work with the Juvenile Diabetes Research
Foundation, of which she is international chairman.
Moore, who has the disease, has helped to raise more than $600 million for
research.
"We're pleased to recognize one of America's most popular actresses for her
tireless efforts on behalf of diabetes victims everywhere," NAB president Eddie
Fritts said.
