NAB Holds Off on EchoStar Letter

Hold the phone. NAB isn't sending a letter to Congress after expressing its opposition to any extension to EchoStar's court-ordered yanking of distant network TV signals Dec. 1.



NAB had been preparing the letter , but is "standing down for the time being," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton.



EchoStar says it will have to cut off service to over 800,000 customers to comply with the court order.

