NAB to hire search firm

The National Association of Broadcasters plans to hire an executive-search

firm and spend several months looking for a new head of government relations

after Jim May departs the association in March, NAB president Eddie Fritts told

his board at the association's winter meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., last week.

John Orlando, the NAB's senior vice president of government relations, is acting

as head of the department, but he may have a tough time keeping the job because

NAB executives believe they need to put a well-connected Republican in the post.

Orlando, who has lobbied for Timmons & Co. and CBS, was a top

staffer to Rep. John Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan and ranking minority

member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On the other hand, Fritts himself is well known in Republican circles, and

Orlando is well liked within the NAB.