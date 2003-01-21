NAB to hire search firm
The National Association of Broadcasters plans to hire an executive-search
firm and spend several months looking for a new head of government relations
after Jim May departs the association in March, NAB president Eddie Fritts told
his board at the association's winter meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., last week.
John Orlando, the NAB's senior vice president of government relations, is acting
as head of the department, but he may have a tough time keeping the job because
NAB executives believe they need to put a well-connected Republican in the post.
Orlando, who has lobbied for Timmons & Co. and CBS, was a top
staffer to Rep. John Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan and ranking minority
member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
On the other hand, Fritts himself is well known in Republican circles, and
Orlando is well liked within the NAB.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.