NAB: Have mercy during DTV rollouts

Broadcasters are urging more lenient treatment for TV stations as they try to

comply with the digital-TV rollout.

Responding to proposals the Federal Communications Commission issued two

months ago, the National Association of Broadcasters and other trade groups

urged the FCC to let smaller-market and lower-revenue stations phase in digital-TV

hours of operation.

Broadcasters awaiting permanent digital-TV assignments should not be forced to

launch lower-power operations on temporary channels, they added.

The groups also reiterated calls to eliminate analog/digital simulcasting

requirements during the transition and to establish technical requirements for

receivers.