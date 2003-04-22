NAB: Have mercy during DTV rollouts
Broadcasters are urging more lenient treatment for TV stations as they try to
comply with the digital-TV rollout.
Responding to proposals the Federal Communications Commission issued two
months ago, the National Association of Broadcasters and other trade groups
urged the FCC to let smaller-market and lower-revenue stations phase in digital-TV
hours of operation.
Broadcasters awaiting permanent digital-TV assignments should not be forced to
launch lower-power operations on temporary channels, they added.
The groups also reiterated calls to eliminate analog/digital simulcasting
requirements during the transition and to establish technical requirements for
receivers.
