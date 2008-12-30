NAB To Have DTV Trekker Truck At Fiesta Bowl Parade

The National Association of Broadcasters says it will park its DTV Trekker truck along the Fiesta Bowl parade route Saturday (Jan. 3) to provide a "giant reminder" of the Feb. 17, 2009, DTV transition date.



The truck looks like a giant analog TV set and is staffed with folks to answer questions and hand out information.



Why not have the truck in the actual parade? An NAB spokeswoman points out that the truckis meant to be stationary when it is doing its job to allow for demonstrations and a tent and info table to be set up.



But the truck staffers usually try to line up media coverage for its treks across the country, and the spokeswoman said she expected that would be the case here as well.



One piece of information NAB will be armed with is a new database to help viewers figure out whether or not their TV has a DTV tuner in it.



