NAB hands out Marconi Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters gave out its Marconi Awards for

excellence in radio over the weekend.

Station of the year went to WGN(AM) Chicago (major market), KIRO Seattle

(large market), WFMS Indianapolis (medium market) and WKDZ Cadiz, Ky. (small

market).

ABC Radio's Paul Harvey was named "Syndicated Personality of the Year" and

WSB(AM) Atlanta was named "Legendary Station of the Year."

Awards were given out in 20 categories at the NAB Radio Show in Seattle Sept.

14.

All of the winners can be found at www.nab.org.