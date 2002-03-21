NAB goes to the digital movies

The National Association of Broadcasters, never one to shy away from a new market that could attract new

exhibitors, will hold its first Digital Cinema Summit at the Venetian Hotel in

Las Vegas April 7.

The two-day event, co-sponsored by the Society of Motion Picture and TV Engineers and Digital Cinema magazine, will

look at the technical and business issues facing digital cinema -- an idea that

holds promise for the movie studios but remains a financial challenge for movie

exhibitors.

There will also be a digital-cinema exhibit area.