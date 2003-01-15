NAB to fund lab

After much discussion, the National Association of Broadcasters' Joint Board

is expected to approve funding for a broadcast laboratory -- $2 million per year for

three years.

The NAB backing goes a long way toward getting the lab off the ground, but

proponents, led by the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV), must

still come up with a matching $2 million per year from consumer-electronics and

broadcast-equipment manufacturers/vendors. Indeed, the NAB funding depends on

it.

In addition, the NAB money is contingent on lab proponents and the NAB

agreeing on the projects the lab is to tackle. Likely topping the list: improved

reception of the 8-VSB (vestigital sideband) digital-TV signal.

To win approval of radio board members, lab proponents also had to include

radio in their research-and-development efforts -- the lab could help to implement new in-band,

on-channel digital-radio service, which major broadcasters are planning to roll

out later this year.

The proposal for the lab was presented Sunday by MSTV president David

Donovan and was approved by the radio and TV boards Monday and Tuesday.