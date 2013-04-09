NAB: Fox, Affiliates Pledge to Work Together

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

A day after Chase Carey, News Corp. president and COO,

discussed potentially blowing up the broadcast model for Fox, the affiliates

meeting in Las Vegas looked to be full of pyrotechnics -- fueled by station

partners who are unclear about their role in a different network model. On the

contrary, the meeting showed an affiliate body that appears united in its

support of Fox taking down outfits such as Aereo that build a business on the

backs of broadcasters' content. The meeting, according to several affiliates,

was short on the vociferous debates seen in previous years, and showed both parties

seemingly eager to work together.

"I think everybody supports our position and is

generally understanding about where we're going," said Mike Hopkins,

president of affiliate sales and marketing at Fox.

Affiliate reps emerging from the tenaciously guarded Las

Vegas Hotel ballroom said they were instructed not to share details of the

meeting with the media; none would speak on the record. Fox officials also told

them many in the press had blown Carey's statements out of proportion, and

neglected to report that, if Fox ends up upending the network model, it intends

to keep affiliates in the equation. "One option could be converting the

Fox broadcast network to a pay channel," Fox said in a statement on Monday,

"which we would do in collaboration with both our content partners and affiliates."

The Fox officials in the meeting emphasized that point to

the station partners, but did not provide details on how the

relationship would or would not change.

The affiliate partners got some insights on Fox's plan to

increase live streaming offerings, including the Sports to Go app, to be

branded locally by stations. "It's aggressive and it feels like something

we can take to market," said one affiliate. "We feel like partners on

it."

They also got glimpses at new programming, which one group

leader said was "outstanding...just outstanding."

"I like the story arcs, I like the production

values," said another station level person.

The station partners are pleased with the performance of The Following, but want to see a major

turnaround in prime -- especially with American

Idol not popping ratings like it did in its heyday. "If they would've

gotten up there and said how pleased they were with their fall, we would've

called bullshit," said one person on the affiliates side. "They

didn't. They showed they had a plan."

Local broadcasters up and down the Vegas strip this week are

increasingly united in thwarting the Aereos and Aereokillers and other

streaming services of the world, and most believe the content

owners will win. Affiliates in the room at the Fox meeting credited the

network for working out a plan B should Aereo prevail in court -- and genuinely

seemed to believe they would remain significant partners if Fox should end up

as a pay channel.

"I'm very impressed that they're out in

front of this," said one Fox station vet.