NAB to FCC: Suspend public comments rules
NAB wants the FCC to temporarily suspend rules that require radio and TV
stations to submit public comments to the FCC with license renewal requests.
"[D]uring this troubling episode, strict compliance with the Commission's rules and instructions governing the content of public inspection files could place station personnel and visitors to station locations in danger of exposure to anthrax or other threats," the NAB wrote.
The association says stations are sending back to the
post office any suspicious letters or packages, which is interfering with
stations' ability to keep complete records.
Those records include public comments on station operations, as well as comments on violent programming.
NAB asked for a delay of 60 days, which could be extended depending on the situation. - Paige Albiniak
