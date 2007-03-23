NAB Expands Public Service Presence

The National Association of Broadcasters is upping the profile of its public service efforts.

NAB is expanding the public service booth at its annual convention in Las Vegas (April 14-19) into a "pavilion" and moving it to the exhibit floor.

NAB will host almost two dozen nonprofits and distribute PSAs, programming tips, and resource guides.

Among the groups represented are the Peace Corps, March of dimes, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, the Red Cross, United Way and Care.

Representatives of numerous nonprofits were out in force at the most recent FCC public media ownership hearing to praise broadcasters' community service efforts.

According to NAB's last biennial accounting of broadcasters' public service contributions, the industry generated $10.3 billion in contributions.