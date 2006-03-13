NAB Expands Media Sales Institute

Florida A&M will get an $85,000 grant from the NAB to expand the NAB Media Sales Institute.

The institute was founded in 2001 at Washington's Howard University to help boost the number of women and minorities in the broadcasting sales force.

It will now expand to Florida. Though the expansion was not directly related to the burgeoning Hispanic market, Hispanics will likely be part of that program.

The program, in conjunction with the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and Personal Selling Principles (which administers the program) has been graduating about 30 students a year from a 10-day training session, with about 90% snagging jobs with media companies.

That number will grow with the addition of Florida.

