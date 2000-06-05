NAB executive vice president Chuck Sherman entered George Washington Hospital in Washington on Friday for quintuple bypass surgery,
NAB executive vice president Chuck Sherman entered George Washington Hospital in Washington on Friday for quintuple bypass surgery. "We're all expecting a complete recovery and hoping he'll be back very soon," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. Sherman runs NAB's television department and is president of the NAB Education Foundation, which holds its annual meeting and black-tie event on June 12.
