NAB Elects TV Board Members
The National Association of Broadcasters has elected new TV board members for 2007.
Incumbents re-elected to two-year terms were Jim Conschafter of Media General Broadcast Group, Paul Karpowicz of Meredith Corporation, John C. Kueneke of News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting, and John E. Reardon of Tribune Broadcasting Co.
New board members are Paul McTear, Raycom Media; and Ralph M. Oakley, Quincy Newspapers Inc.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.