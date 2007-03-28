NAB Elects TV Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasters has elected new TV board members for 2007.



Incumbents re-elected to two-year terms were Jim Conschafter of Media General Broadcast Group, Paul Karpowicz of Meredith Corporation, John C. Kueneke of News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting, and John E. Reardon of Tribune Broadcasting Co.



New board members are Paul McTear, Raycom Media; and Ralph M. Oakley, Quincy Newspapers Inc.