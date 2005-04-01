Trending

NAB Elects Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasters has elected some new board members to two-year terms that begin in June.

Three of the five newly-elected TV members are incumbents--Alan Frank of Post-Newsweek, John Kueneke of Gazette Broadcasting; and Patrick Mullen of Tribune.

New to the board are Edward Munson, LIN TV Corp., and Michael McKinnon, McKinnon Broadcasting Co.