NAB Education Foundation Awards Four Affiliates for Service

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is honoring TV stations in Atlanta, Detroit, Manchester, N.H., and Raleigh, N.C., with its annual award for outstanding community service.

The 2017 Celebration of Service to America Award winners include:

WXIA, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta , which is receiving the President’s Special Award, which recognizes extraordinary achievement by a single station or group. WXIA is receiving the award for “Charlie Foxtrot,” an investigation of a military policy that strips veterans of their status and benefits even after serving in war zones. The report and subsequent public awareness efforts lead to the U.S. Congress passing the Fairness for Veterans Act.

WDIV, Graham Media's NBC affiliate in Detroit , which is receiving the Service to American Television Award, for its ongoing ongoing service through news coverage, philanthropy and community service. Initiatives included a telethon to help Flint water crisis victims; running news stories and PSAs addressing the opioid crisis; and producing the news series "Arab in America."

WMUR, Hearst's ABC affiliate in Manchester, N.H. , which is receiving the Service to Children Award, for its ongoing "Home at Last" series designed to help find homes for growing number of New Hampshire children in need.

WRAL, Capitol Broadcasting's NBC affiliate in Raleigh, N.C., is receiving the Service to Community Award for its efforts to facilitate better relationships between area police departments and African American communities. The station produced a two-hour documentary and hosted a two-hour conversation on-air and on digital platforms

You can see the entire list of winners and finalists here.