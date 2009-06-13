NAB: DTV Call Volume Low to Moderate

Complete Coverage of the DTV Transition

The National Association of Broadcasters said late Friday that its survey of about half of the 525 stations that had switched off analog by 6 p.m. continued to report low to moderate call volume.

According to a survey of 250 of those stations, they were averaging 121 calls apiece, with a wide variation in totals, as of 8 p.m..

For example, Chicago stations were reporting an average 595 calls, while Boston was only averaging 6. WLS told B&C earlier in the day that they were expecting the calls to come in "fast and furious," given that it had received over 300 messages on its DTV hotline over last weekend and almost 200 calls in about a 12 hour span Thursday.

The top questions continue to be about rescanning for channels, converter box installation and antenna questions, NAB said.

"These new findings from local stations support data that we've had--that the vast majority of Americans affected by the transition are prepared," said Jonathan Collegio, VP for digital television for NAB.