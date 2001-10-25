NAB: DTV buyers are out there

Nearly half of American consumers are interested in buying a digital TV

set in the next few years, according to a survey performed for the National

Association of Broadcasters.

A telephone survey of 1,000 people found that 21% were "extremely likely" or "very likely" to purchase a new digital television, while 22% were "somewhat likely" to purchase a set, according to a poll performed by the Washington, D.C.-based research group, StrategyOne.

The group's president, Steve Lombardo, said he was surprised to find that 55% of people surveyed considered themselves familiar with digital television.

Most respondents who said they were familiar with digital television said they thought the product would offer "better picture clarity and better sound."

- Paige Albiniak