NAB defends against NCTA attack

The National Association of Broadcasters is taking aim at the cable

industry's latest volley against digital must-carry rules, which would obligate

system operators to carry a broadcast station's entire digital-television signal

rather than just its main programming option.

The cable-industry argument was prepared last month by First Amendment expert

Laurence Tribe on behalf of the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association.

All of Tribe's arguments "are materially the same" as one cable operators

espoused in their losing fight against analog carriage rules that obligated

cable systems to carry every broadcast channel in their local markets, the NAB

said. "Having been thoroughly rejected by the Supreme Court ... those arguments

should have no claim to the commission's attention now."

Tribe's analysis concluded that requiring carriage of more than a

broadcaster's main digital programming stream would violate cable systems' First

Amendment and property rights.