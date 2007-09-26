NAB Debuts DTV-Transition PSA
The National Association of Broadcasters Wednesday unveiled its first national digital-TV-transition public-service announcement.
That came in conjunction with a Federal Communications Commission-sponsored forum on the DTV transition.
The spot was delivered to stations last week as part of a broad education effort that includes a speakers’ bureau and a traveling road show.
Following is a transcript of the audio:
"Notice how digital's made pretty much everything better? Especially television. Digital TV's got better picture, better sound ,more channels -- in fact, digital's so much better that, by law, ALL broadcast TV has to be digital by 2009. But there's a catch: Some TVs need an upgrade to get digital. You could even lose your signal. Get the facts. Visit DTVAnswers.com [http://www.dtvanswers.com] to learn about television's switch to digital. Or call this number to see how you can stay connected.”
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association already launched its national PSA campaign.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.