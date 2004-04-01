NAB Creates Content Task Force

The National Association of Broadcasters said it will move quickly to create a Task Force on Responsible Programming, drawing members from "the entire broadcast industry." The first meeting will be held at the NAB convention later this month.

Among the key issues on task force's plate will be how and whether to create an industry code of conduct. Both Congress and the FCC have suggested it do so.

"Broadcasters are committed to a plan of voluntary action to deal with the issue of responsible programming," said NAB President Eddie Fritts. "Given the serious First Amendment concerns surrounding issues related to program content, it is our strong belief that voluntary industry initiatives are far preferable to government regulation."

The announcement comes a day after NAB held a responsible programming summit in Washington, where lawmakers praised self-regulatory efforts but suggested they would not be enough to stop the government from toughening indecency enforcement.

