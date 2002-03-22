NAB consolidates opposition to EchoStar merger

The heads of six associations sent Congress a letter Friday listing all of

the groups that are opposed to EchoStar Communications Corp.'s proposed $26

billion merger with Hughes Electronics Corp. and its DirecTV Inc.

subsidiary.

'The attached list of consumer organizations, broadcasting entities,

environmental groups, satellite operators, cable entities, unions and public

officials who have all openly opposed the merger demonstrates that allowing a

DBS [direct-broadcast satellite] monopoly would negatively impact businesses,

rural interests, labor interests, telecommunications industries and, most of

all, consumers,' the group wrote.

Signing the letter were Albert Foer, president of the American Antitrust

Institute; Eddie Fritts, president of the National Association of Broadcasters;

Jeff Blum, executive director of USAction; Bob Phillips, president of the

National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative; Glenn English, CEO of the

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association; and Matthew Polka, president of

the American Cable Association.

The letter includes a list of 33 organizations, some of which are completely

opposed to the plan, while others want conditions attached to any approval.

The list includes the six signers and others, such as the Communications

Workers of America, National Grange and the Writers Guild of

America.