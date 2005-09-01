NAB Commits To Raising $100 Million-Plus

The NAB says its members have committed to raise at least $100 million for hurricane relief.

NAB is putting its money where its mouth is, seeding the effort with $1 million from the association.

The centerpiece of the "BroadcastUnity for Katrina Relief" initiative will be a Sept. 9 effort where TV and radio stations across the country will "roadblock" specific time periods for telethons, phone banks, and radiothons.

"Broadcasters are a lifeline to communities in times of crisis, " says NAB President and CEO Eddie Fritts "and Hurricane Katrina has touched America’s soul like no natural disaster in our history."

NAB earlier this week began distributing PSA's to stations soliciting contributions directly to the Red Cross.